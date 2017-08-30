Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs, their first Test win against OZ

Bangladesh today took everyone by surprise as they defeated to Australia by 20 runs in the first Test match of the series played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Aussies needed 156 when they started the day and had Warner all set to play huge innings. They also had their captain, who had shown how his out of the book technique was too good even against the famed spinners of India.

Earlier, Nathan Lyon kept Australia in the contest, claiming six for 82 to help bowl out Bangladesh for 221 after the hosts had resumed on 45 for one.

Bangladesh has sealed its first ever win over Australia in Test match cricket. The Tigers ran around in elation as they sealed their 10th Test victory and first ever against Australia.

Mushfiqur Rahim after winning the match stated during the presentation: “It’s a great feeling, credit to the boys especially to Shakib. He was brilliant. We have been consistent in home conditions. Against England also we beat them in the second game. Tamim and Taijul bowled really well. There is a lot of room to improve. The lower order has got better. But in this match the wicket was very tough to bat. We got eight wickets, the fielders too chipped in.”

Losing captain Smith said: “It was a great Test match. Credit to Bangladesh. The partnership between Tamim and Shakib set the game for them. We led ourselves down in the first innings and then we did not play well in the second innings. We needed to get someone to go out there and get a big score in the first innings. That was the difference in the end. No complaints, we got similar practice wickets. It spun from day one. Just that there was a bit of variable bounce today. I thought he (Warner) played really well to get a hundred. One of the wickets where you never felt in as such. We needed to get first innings lead. We are looking forward to the next game in Chittagong.”