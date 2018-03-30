Bank fraud: CBI registers case against eight directors of private companies in Punjab

The Central Bureau of Investigation today made a strong move against eight directors of private companies based in Punjab and other unidentified persons and public servants in relation to the bank fraud. The CBI action came on a complaint filed by Bank of India regarding cheating to the tune of Rs 61.01 crore and Rs 28.30 crore. Two accused Directors of Nangli Rice Mills Private Ltd, in pursuance of a conspiracy, induced the bank to sanction credit facilities on the…

The Central Bureau of Investigation today made a strong move against eight directors of private companies based in Punjab and other unidentified persons and public servants in relation to the bank fraud.

The CBI action came on a complaint filed by Bank of India regarding cheating to the tune of Rs 61.01 crore and Rs 28.30 crore.

Two accused Directors of Nangli Rice Mills Private Ltd, in pursuance of a conspiracy, induced the bank to sanction credit facilities on the basis of fabricated stock statements, balance sheets and later cheated the bank without repaying the loan,” the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI also registered cases against four directors of Agro Tech Company in Gurdaspur Mandi and a private firm in Pathankot.

“Searches were conducted on Thursday at various locations, including Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Pathankot, which led to seizure of incriminating documents,” the agency added.