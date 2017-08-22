Bank strike today: 1 million bankers protest

New Delhi: Banking operations across India is going to be impacted today with around one million bankers going on strike pressing wide array of demands.

“All India State Bank Officers’ Federation and All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, being part of UFBU (United Forum of Bank Unions), will also participate in the strike. It is likely that our Bank would also be impacted by the said strike,” pointed out the State Bank of India (SBI) in a regulatory filing in the BSE.

The UFBU was the one who called the strike — an umbrella body of nine unions, consisting of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). It is worthwhile pointing out that the UFBU is protesting against reforms in the banking sector and other issues.

If union leaders are to be believed, around one million bankers working in around 132,000 branches will be on strike today.

Such is the magnitude of the situation that majority of banks have already informed their customers that functioning of branches and offices will be impacted.

Operations at private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are set to be normal except delays in cheque clearances.

All unions coming under the umbrella of UFBU are going on strike against the government’s proposed consolidation move besides raising a host of other demands.

“As the conciliation meeting before the Chief Labour Commissioner failed, unions are left with no other option but to go on strike. There was no assurance from the government and the management of banks,” pointed out AIBOC General Secretary D T Franco.

Talking about other demands, it include no write-off policy for non-performing assets (NPAs) of corporate loans and declaring wilful default of loans as criminal offence.

UFBU also wants cost reimbursement of demonetisation to banks.