‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ was a perfect gift for the season: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai: ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana has received tremendous response from its audience prior to its release and overwhelmed by the response, Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of the movie distributed sweets to express his delight and said it was the perfect gift for the season.

This newly released song is regarded as the sweetest song of the season which depicts the sizzling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

When asked about the overwhelming response received for the movie trailer and song, Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari went on to say: “For a sweet quirky film like Bareilly Ki Barfi, it was a perfect gift for the season and as Indians, any good start is celebrated with sweets”.

The star cast of this movie comprises of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao in the lead along with actress Kriti Sanon. This movie is the second film of Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari as a director and her film has created a lot of buzz ever since the release of the trailer. This movie is written by Dangal fame writer Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain and it is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 18th August 2017.