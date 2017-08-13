Bareilly ‘Qazi’ wants to Celebrate Independence-Day ‘Without Singing National Anthem’

Bareilly: After the UP Madrasa Shiksha Parishad directed all madrasas affiliated to it to unfurl the national flag and recite the national anthem on August 15, Pardaphash has learned that the Bareilly ‘qazi’ has asked the Barelvi madrasas to celebrate the I-Day “without singing the national anthem.”
“Asjad Raza Khan, the Bareilly ‘qazi’, has given clear cut instructions to the Barelvi madrasas to celebrate the I-Day, but not sing the national anthem.
According to Khan, it is a ‘tughlaqi bayaan’ by the UP Government. He went on to add that few words in the national anthem reek of unfaithfulness towards our Allah.
Although, he is willing to celebrate the Independence Day, but will not sing the national anthem in the madrasas.
The circular of UP Madrasa Shiksha Parishad states that along with images, videos of the programmes must be shot as well.
According to the circular, the flag hoisting and recitation of the National Anthem will take place at 8 a.m.