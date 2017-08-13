Bareilly ‘Qazi’ wants to Celebrate Independence-Day ‘Without Singing National Anthem’

“Asjad Raza Khan, the Bareilly ‘qazi’, has given clear cut instructions to the Barelvi madrasas to celebrate the I-Day, but not sing the national anthem.

According to Khan, it is a ‘tughlaqi bayaan’ by the UP Government. He went on to add that few words in the national anthem reek of unfaithfulness towards our Allah.

Although, he is willing to celebrate the Independence Day, but will not sing the national anthem in the madrasas.