BB 11’s Puneesh-Bandagi trolled for copying this viral pic of ‘Virushka’!

Mumbai: Big Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra who got famous because of their in house love story in the show, are now seen sharing the same bond outside the show as well in some of the pictures posted on their Instagram account. Recently, Puneesh posted a picture with Bandagi in which she is seen kissing him on his cheeks just as similar to the viral picture of just married Virat and Anushka but both Puneesh and Bandagi…

Mumbai: Big Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra who got famous because of their in house love story in the show, are now seen sharing the same bond outside the show as well in some of the pictures posted on their Instagram account.

Recently, Puneesh posted a picture with Bandagi in which she is seen kissing him on his cheeks just as similar to the viral picture of just married Virat and Anushka but both Puneesh and Bandagi had to face the wrath of trolls.

“Copying Virat and Anushka. Ha ha ha,” read a comment on their picture. Another section of Instagram users told them ‘to get married and then post pictures in this pose.’

“Both of you should just get married than copying a married couple Anushka and Virat. They’re married this pose suits them better.” Some of their Bandgi and Puneesh’s fans defended them and comments such as “it’s copied but that’s ok” and “you guys look amazing” were posted.

See the picture which Anushka posted:-

See the picture which Puneesh posted:-