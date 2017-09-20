BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for Padma Bhushan Award

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated for the country’s third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated Dhoni for the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award.

As per sources, a senior BCCI official has confirmed that the Board has sent only Dhoni’s name for the Padma Bhushan Award. The 36-year-old cricketer is the most successful captain of India and the only captain in the world to win all ICC trophies.

He has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. Dhoni has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs. He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also effected 163 stumpings.

Dhoni is already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna, Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri Award.

He will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the Padma Bhushan Award. Some of the notable cricketers , who have been the recipients of Padma Bhushan Award are Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Chandu Borde, Prof DB Deodhar, Col CK Nayudu, and Lala Amarnath.