Be safe while you are taking selfies: Rajpal Yadav to people

Mumbai: Bollywood’s veteran actor Rajpal Yadav who will next be seen as a selfie lover in the forthcoming movie ‘Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band’, advised that be safe while each one are taking selfies and are capturing the special moments of life.

Rajpal Yadav posted a letter on his social networking site, he wrote: “Don’t we all love taking selfies of ourselves at home, at college, at public spaces, at outing points? We don’t miss a spot – we click selfies by the edge of seashores and on mountain cliffs. Who cares if the very next second a massive sea wave sweeps us away to death or we make the hugest fall of our life into death. Selfie is the most important thing to us.”

He further wrote: “Self-love is the most common idea of love and each one of us should love yourself. But, not at the cost of losing our very life.”

Talking about his role as a ‘selfie don’, the actor said: “I will be playing the role of one of those people who are obsessed with taking selfies. While I enact someone who is crazy about taking selfies, I feel it is my duty as a responsible adult to let all my viewers know that keep up your love for self but, not at the expense of your own life.”

“We have heard several stories in the news about people losing lives while taking selfies. News always brings to us stories about people carelessly taking selfies that ultimately cost them their lives. Watch out for yourselves while you take memorable selfies.”