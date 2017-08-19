Beaten Rajput challenges Election Commission order

Ahmedabad: Balvantsinh Rajput, the BJP candidate who lost the RS election against Ahmed Patel has moved to Gujarat HC against the Election Commission’s decision to invalidate the votes of two rebel Congress MLAs.

Talking about Rajput, he quit the Congress ahead of the August 8 election.

The EC decision paved the way for the victory of Ahmed Patel, who won 44 votes — the minimum he required to win. Rajput got 38 votes.

Rajput’s petition sau that the Election Commission had “no power to issue any direction to the returning officer for accepting or rejecting any vote”.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the Election Commission had dismissed the votes of former Congress MLAs Raghavji Patel and Bholabhai Gohel.

Rajput alleged that Ahmed Patel won because of “corrupt practices”.