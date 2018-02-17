Better changes are coming, Modi is a dynamic leader: Neiphiu Rio

New Delhi: Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Chief Ministerial candidate Neiphiu Rio today stated that better changes are coming and that PM Narendra Modi is a dynamic leader.

He vowed to provide good, systematic and responsive governance coupled with transparency and infrastructure development – something which, he said, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland Government had miserably failed to provide in the last four years.

“Better changes are coming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a dynamic leader… his development programmes will take place here in Nagaland which has been a long-felt need of the people. Unfortunately, nothing could be achieved during the last four years under Chief Minister TR Zeliang’s mishandling of affairs,” Rio stated while addressing rallies at Satakha, Chozuba, Tseminyu and Kohima Town assembly constituencies.

He reaffirmed that Nagas are, and will remain Christians.

Reminding that the BJP has lost confidence in the NPF and its leadership, Rio asked the people to decide whether they want to join hands with a progressive party government or reel backwards under a corrupt and instability-plagued government which could do nothing for the people of the state during the last four years except bring crisis after crisis.