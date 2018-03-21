Beware! High meat intake may up the risk of this disease

According to the information given by a new study, many of the people love eating meat every day and the level of meat intake is much more as compared to the level of vegetarian diet intake. People eat meat because it consists of proteins and vitamins but only a few of them know that high meat intake might increase the risk of liver disease. In order to test the association of type of meat and cooking method with NAFLD and…

According to the information given by a new study, many of the people love eating meat every day and the level of meat intake is much more as compared to the level of vegetarian diet intake. People eat meat because it consists of proteins and vitamins but only a few of them know that high meat intake might increase the risk of liver disease.

In order to test the association of type of meat and cooking method with NAFLD and insulin resistance, researchers undertook a study among individuals 40-70 years old who underwent screening colonoscopy.

After excluding some of the participants due to factors such as viral liver disease and alcohol abuse, nearly 800 subjects were included in the main analysis, of whom a sub-sample of 357 subjects completed the meat questionnaire.

NAFLD was diagnosed in 38.7 per cent of participants and insulin resistance in 30.5 per cent.

The results showed that high consumption of red and processed meat is independently associated with NAFLD and insulin resistance regardless of saturated fat and cholesterol intake and other risk factors such as BMI.

Individuals who consumed large quantities of meat cooked using unhealthy methods and those already diagnosed with NAFLD who consumed high heterocyclic amines (HCAs), which are pro-inflammatory compounds, had a higher chance of having insulin resistance.

Low carb diets are frequently recommended to prevent metabolic diseases, researchers said.

These low carb diets can be very rich in animal protein, especially meat.

While meat contributes valuable nutrients that are beneficial to health, including protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, the current study indicates that meat should be eaten in moderation and the type of meat and its preparation method should be wisely chosen.