Bhagalpur riots: Son of Union Minister to move court for anticipatory bail

NEW DELHI: Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat Choubey today went on to say that he will move court for anticipatory bail, and also questioned the need for him to surrender. Earlier, there was an arrest warrant issued against him for inciting communal riots.

“Why should I surrender? I have taken refuge under honourable court. I haven’t run away. One should chase and trace those who are hiding, not me. I am still living within society,” said Arijit reacting to reports that he was in hiding to evade arrest.

The BJP Union minister’s son is accused of having incited violent clashes between two communities in Muslim-dominated Nathnagar on the outskirts of Bhagalpur in Bihar on March 17. A Bhagalpur court on Saturday issued arrest warrants against Arijit and eight other BJP functionaries after two FIRs were lodged by the Bhagalpur police following the clash at Medinigar Chowk in Nathnagar.

After he applies for anticipatory bail, Arijit said it was up to the court to decide what it wanted to do with him.

“The court issues warrant but the court also gives shelter. Once you go to the court, you will do only what it decides for you…In the meantime If the police come to arrest me, I will do what they ask,” he said.

Arijit was accused of fomenting trouble in the locality after he led a procession to celebrate the first day of ‘Vikarm Samvat’, the Hindu calendar, without any written permission from the district administration.