Bharat bandh halts normal life, violent protests create stir

Bharat bandh has impacted normal life as protest has been carried out by several Dalit organisations expressing concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

In addition, the Union Government filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union law minister said: “I wish to convey that today we’ve filed a petition on the judgement by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government.”

According to the media reports, several people have been injured in Ranchi after a clash between protesters and police. In Meerut, protesters torched Shobhapur police post and vandalised a car and motorcycle.

