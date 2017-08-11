‘Bhoomi’ trailer shows Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari in fearless roles | Watch

Eagerly waiting for Sanjay Dutt’s return to big screen, your wait is over now as Sanju Baba’s comeback film release is round the corner and the trailer of his forthcoming film ‘Bhoomi’ is out now.

The Omung Kumar directorial leaves no stone unturned to play with the elements of thrill for this father-daughter tragedy story.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer takes us through the journey of Arun played by Sanjay and Bhoomi essayed by Aditi.

Bhoomi is action film directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar. It will star Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sidhant Gupta.