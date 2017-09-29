BHU proctor makes some influential statements | Click to know

VARANASI: Banaras Hindu University’s newly-appointed chief proctor Royona Singh is making headlines since she has been given the post for all sorts of opinions she has regarding the dress and lifestyle of the students of the varsity.

Royona is the first woman to hold the post in BHU’s 101-year-old history. She was born in Europe and was raised in the French town of Royan for nine years in the 1980s.

She has the opinion that there should be no restrictions on dress and alcohol for women students at BHU. She also ruled out a ban on non-vegetarian food in the messes.

Talking to media she said: “I was born in Europe. I frequently travel to Europe and Canada. Putting a dressing restriction on girls would be like imposing it on myself. You start your day at 6am and end at 10:30pm, and if you still can’t wear what you feel comfortable in, then it is a shame in this era. I find it strange when boys use the words `skimpily clad’. If a girl feels comfortable in what she wears, what’s their objection?”

Singh is a professor of anatomy at the university’s Institute of Medical Sciences. She repeated that the varsity had never forced any restrictions on women in the past and would not do so in the future. “As far as drinking is concerned, all girls here are above 18, why should we even impose such a thought on them?” she asked.

Newly appointed proctor said that at as far as she remembers, “in my medical hostel, the diet is vegetarian only if a majority of the girls prefer that. For others, they still have their non-veg on particular days.”