BHU violence: Raj Babbar arrested

VARANASI: Raj Babbar, along with lots of other party leaders, was arrested and taken to police lines when they were trying to reach the troubled BHU campus today evening. Congress is demanding sacking of BHU vice-chancellor for the alleged brutality committed on girl students.

According to the sources, after landing at LBS International Airport at Babatpur, Babbar, along with many other senior leaders including PL Punia and Ajay Rai moved towards BHU to meet the students admitted to trauma center after suffering injuries in police action on Saturday late night.

Reacting to the police action, Babbar said, “It is shocking that I am not being allowed to reach BHU to meet the injured girls and know their problem. They (policemen) started a bid to stop me from airport.” He said that it is unfortunate that when the entire world had started celebrating Daughter’s Day the girl students of BHU were being brutalized by the men in khaki inside their hostels for no fault.