BHU violence: Students of Delhi protest, condemn police action

Students of the Delhi University along with the Congress student wing, NSUI today carried out the protests in the capital to condemning the police action against some female students who were demonstrating against alleged molestation on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus in Varanasi.

The Delhi students also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to guard female students on the BHU campus after police baton was charged them.

The protesting students said they would march to the Human Resources Development Ministry in Delhi.

The university has been shut till October 2 and there were reports that protesting women students had been told to vacate their hostel rooms.