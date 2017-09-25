BHU Violence: Was it Pre Planned?

Varanasi: Lots of female students, along with journalists, were wounded at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) when the police opted for lathicharge at the time of protests against a case of molestation on the campus.

The action of police was enough for UP CM Yogi Adityanath to order an investigation yesterday, and sparked political criticism, even as protests spread to other universities.

If sources are to be believed, Adityanath has sought a detailed report on the molestation, the protests and the police action from Varanasi Commissioner Nitin Gokran. The report has to be submitted within three days.

The university has broken early for Dussehra as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) GC Tripathi ordered its closure till October 2. Students, however, said protests will resume from October 3. The V-C has also set up a high-powered probe committee.

The police detained UP Congress president Raj Babbar and other party colleagues trying to reach BHU on Friday.

The district administration had to change the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy due to the protests.

A professor said, on the condition of anonymity, that a few student leaders from JNU and Hyderbabad University had visited BHU about ten days ago, and held closed-door meetings with their BHU counterparts.

“It was all pre-planned. The protest began just before the PM’s visit, and turned violent the day he left. Slogans like ‘Unsafe BHU’, ‘Freedom for Female Students’ were coined well in advance to hog national and international headlines and tarnish BHU’s image,” said the professor.