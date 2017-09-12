Bhumika Gurung’s look inspired from Rani Mukherjee’s in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’

Mumbai: Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Nimki Mukhiya’ is already creating excitement amongst the viewers because of its unique plot. The show marks the journey of Nimki played by debutant actress, Bhumika Gurung. Keeping in mind Nimki’s effervescent and playful nature, the makers have created a wardrobe that’s full of colours, similar to that of Rani Mukherjee in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.

Nimki will be seen wearing colourful shimmery Patiala Salwar and Kameez throughout the show. The look is an extension to her personality who is in awe of Bollywood and a day dreamer, like most girls in the hinterland.

When asked Nimki about the same, she said “one’s personality defines one’s fashion sense and with Nimki’s costumes and look, my audiences will get that flavor. The makers have used very unique patterns and prints. They bear resemblance to what Rani wore in Bunty Aur Babli. We saw the rage her costumes created after the film released. Nimki could be the person who is bringing that fashion back.”