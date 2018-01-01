Bhuvneshwar preparing for the upcoming SA series

Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar today went on to say that he adapting to the Kookaburra ball and the bouncy wickets here will be crucial during the upcoming Test series against South Africa. He is looking forward to make a mark in the upcoming series.

“The first thing that comes to our mind about bowling in South Africa is bouncy wickets, seaming wickets. But you can’t be sure we are going to get such wickets. When it comes to bowlers, Kookaburra is one of the toughest balls to bowl with as it doesn’t do much after 25-30 overs, these are the kind of situations we are tackling with,” Bhuvneshwar told told the media.

“We know the general conditions in South Africa, so we are preparing according to that. We just want to prepare our best, that’s all we want,” he added.

Bhuneshwar informed that the Indian pacers have not started to prepare their strategies for the first Test which is scheduled to start on January 5 and will only do so a couple of days before the series.

“”We haven’t talked so far. We are trying to do basic things. A couple of days before the Test, we will see how to go into the match. What are the things we can bring into the Test, regarding strategies, regarding their batsmen. These are the things we will definitely do, but for now we are trying to do the basic things,” he said.