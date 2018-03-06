Big achievement for Jeep Compass, 25,000 production milestone crossed in India

The Jeep Compass turned out to be the game changer it was expected to be and the manufacturer certainly has its order books full in the country. Scaling a new height, Jeep India announced that the Compass has achieved a production milestone of 25,000 units in just seven months of launch. The SUV was launched in the country last year and a competitive price tag along with the affinity for SUVs has certainly helped boom the model's popularity. The Compass…

The Jeep Compass turned out to be the game changer it was expected to be and the manufacturer certainly has its order books full in the country. Scaling a new height, Jeep India announced that the Compass has achieved a production milestone of 25,000 units in just seven months of launch.

The SUV was launched in the country last year and a competitive price tag along with the affinity for SUVs has certainly helped boom the model’s popularity. The Compass also managed to bag quite a few awards in India.

The Compass is produced at FCA’s Ranjangaon facility near Pune and is built with 65 per cent localisation. In fact, the Indian plant acts as a global production hub for right-hand drive versions of the Jeep Compass with the model being exported to a host of markets including Australia, Japan and the UK.