Big B praises movie ‘Newton’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today heaped praised on the the latest release “Newton” and termed it as the eye opener and a treat to watch.
Amitabh Bachchan went on to the micro blogging website Twitter and lauded the film and expressed that “Newton” shows reality.
Read:- Rishi Kapoor gets trolled for abusing woman on Twitter
“Saw the film ‘Newton’… its stark reality was a treat to watch ! An eye opener on many aspects!” he tweeted.
Starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, “Newton” revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation.
Read:- Wanted to work with Aishwarya and luckily ‘Fanney Khan’ happened: Rajkummar
Rajukummar replied to Amitabh by saying: “Thank you so much sir. We all are so grateful for your love & support. Keep inspiring us with ur amazing performances. Charan Sparsh.
Directed by Amit Masurkar, “Newton” released on Friday. Rajkummar will soon be seen in other projects like “Love Sonia”, “5Weddings”, “Ittefaq: It Happened One Night” and “Fanney Khan”.