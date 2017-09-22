Big B praises movie ‘Newton’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today heaped praised on the the latest release “Newton” and termed it as the eye opener and a treat to watch.

Amitabh Bachchan went on to the micro blogging website Twitter and lauded the film and expressed that “Newton” shows reality.

“Saw the film ‘Newton’… its stark reality was a treat to watch ! An eye opener on many aspects!” he tweeted.

Starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, “Newton” revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation.

Rajukummar replied to Amitabh by saying: “Thank you so much sir. We all are so grateful for your love & support. Keep inspiring us with ur amazing performances. Charan Sparsh.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, “Newton” released on Friday. Rajkummar will soon be seen in other projects like “Love Sonia”, “5Weddings”, “Ittefaq: It Happened One Night” and “Fanney Khan”.