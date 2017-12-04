Big development! Airtel acquires strategic stake in Juggernaut Books

India’s telecommunications service providers Bharti Airtel today announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut Books, a popular digital platform to discover and read high quality, affordable books and to submit amateur writing.

The investment is in line with Airtel’s endeavour to build an open content ecosystem and bring world-class digital content to its customers, the telecom service provider said. The investment from Airtel, according to the publisher, will enable Juggernaut to ramp up content acquisition and digital marketing and prepare for a subscription offering launch in the next few months.

Badal Bagri, Chief Financial Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: “Juggernaut is an exciting digital platform and complements our content vision. We look forward to working with them and supporting the next phase of their growth journey.”

Juggernaut’s former investors include Infosys co-founder and current chairman, Nandan Nilekani and Boston Consulting Group India CEO Neeraj Aggarwal. Launched in April 2016, the platform has close to 1 million downloads across Android and iOS.