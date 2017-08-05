Bihar beef attack: BJP workers morale is on a high

Shahpur: The truck blocking and the alleged beating of the men inside on suspicion of transporting beef in Bihar’s Bhojpur district was a planned move by BJP and Bajrang Dal workers.

They wanted to give evidence to police so that they can take action against “illegal” meat traders.

BJP workers are saying for long how the Ranisagar area of Shahpur is worst affected but nothing been done. With BJP in power now, morale of the party members has boosted.

Meat samples have been sent to laboratory immediately.

Point to be noted here is that cow and buffalo slaughter is banned in Bihar, according to The Bihar Preservation and Improvement of Animals Act, 1955.

According to the sources, first alert regarding truck was posted on a WhatsApp group ‘Bhojpur news’, run by Chandan Pandey, who happen to be the BJP’s Shahpur town general secretary.

The Shahpur assembly segment is being represented by RJD leader Rahul Tewary.