Bihar: RJD leader Minhaj Khan shot dead by unidentified men

Bihar: According to the information given by the police, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Minhaj Khan was shot dead today by unidentified men in Bihar’s Siwan district.

A district police officer Sanjit Kumar went on to say: “A group of armed unidentified assailants shot five bullets into Minhaj Khan’s head while he was sleeping in his house in Sheikhpura village.”

According to the police, Khan was a popular leader among youths and he had nearly 5,000 followers on social media.

He is also said to be close to former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who is currently in prison.