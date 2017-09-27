Bill Gates does not use iPhone, instead he prefers Android smartphone

New York: First thing first, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates shared a unique relationship between each other. They were friends and they were rivals too.
The duo have played a pivotal part in shaping up the tech industry. However, that does not mean that Gates may have begun using the iPhone in the late Apple co-founder’s honour…
Read:- Google to end the Android "Nougat" Beta
Point to be noted here is that Windows smartphones were a thing of the past and have been wiped out from the market because of a tough competition from Android and Apple. In a recent interaction, Gates disclosed that he recently switched to an Android device and still uses Windows-based PCs.
Gates also highlighted the fact that even though he uses an Android device, he mostly used Microsoft software on the Android phone. Microsoft makes or owns a range of software like Skype, Word, Outlook email and others that work well on Android devices.
Taking a cue for the Windows operating system, Gates may be a fan of the Google software simply because it does not lock you into an ecosystem.