Bipasha Basu’s break-up with John Abraham is not amicable!

Mumbai: Bollywood has witnessed many breakups of the celebrity couples but separation of sexy siren Bipasha Basu and handsome hunk John Abraham left us in a dire state of shock. They ended their nine-year-long relationship and disappointed their fans, who loved to see them together. The former couple have not stayed in touch post breakup and it seems that for Bips this split is definitely not amicable.

Both John and Bipasha have often avoided talking about each other in public. But recently, in an interview with a leading website when Bips was asked if it is possible to be friends with an ex, she said, “See if your ex is an a*****e, it’s not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn’t get well between you, then of course it’s possible, but it depends.”

Apart from John, Bipasha dated actor Dino Morea and they are good friends even after their break-up. Not just that, Dino also attended her wedding with Karan Singh Grover.

While Bipasha married Karan, John married Priya Runchal, who is a banker by profession.

Bipasha, who was last seen in the horror film Alone in 2015, is expected to play a lead role ‘Race 3’, also starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.