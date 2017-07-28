Bipin Rawat to visit Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Ministry officials stated Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir to visit forward positions on the Line of Control (LoC).

General Rawat would also chair a security review meeting here.

“After chairing the security review meeting, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is likely to visit some forward locations on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” the officials said.

The Indian and Pakistani Army have been engaging each other in frequent firing exchanges on the LoC in these two districts.