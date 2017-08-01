Birthday wishes galore for Taapsee Pannu | IN PICS

Actress Tapsee Pannu, who made a mark in Bollywood with her enthralling performance in Pink turns 30 today and is getting all the love from her fans and the actor fraternity on her Birthday.

Tapsee made her acting debut with 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and was casted earlier to perk up the glamour quotient but since last few years she had been doing some great scripts and gave some award winning performances.

On the other hand, actress has decided to pick scripts that will enhance her career overall and will not be doing every second film that does not suit her personality.