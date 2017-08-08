Bizarre request for Sushma Swaraj

Pune: There is no denying the fact that Sushma Swaraj, External Affairs Minister of India is one of the most followed leaders on Twitter.

Be it visa or passport issues, Sushma has often been applauded for her fast feedback to her followers in distress.

No surprise that her timeline is full of requests for help and individuals thanking her for her support.

But things get tricky when you expect the Minister of her calibre to react when a man tweets her to rescue him from a disappointing film.

Yes you heard it right! A Pune man has tweeted Sushma Swaraj, ” Mam, I’m watching Jab Harry Met Sejal at Xion cinema, Hinjewadi Pune. Please rescue me as soon as possible.”

With 1,623 retweets and 2,504 likes, this has gone viral.

Interesting part about this incident is that this is not the first time Sushma Swaraj has got bizzare requests from her followers on Twitter.

Sushma trolled the guy asking her for assistance when his refrigerator wasn’t in working conditions.