BJP adamant, Subhash Barala is not going to resign

Chandigarh: With both NDA and Haryana governments facing criticism from all quarters in an alleged stalking case against the son of the Haryana’s BJP president , the party has made it clear that Subhash Barala is not going to resign.

Party is saying that the case did not even occur in Haryana and with police still probing the case, one should follow the wait and watch approach.

Meanwhile, to voice resentment against the case, there were protests galore in lots of parts of Haryana yesterday.

Women activists burnt effigy of Barala in several parts of the state.

The interesting thing about the whole incident is that within BJP too, there are plenty who believes that Barala should resign.