BJP can’t play the role of opposition and govt at the same time: Harsh

Jammu: Despite the statewide clamor and a deep sense of outrage over the PDP MLA’s statement describing the slain militants as “martyrs” and “brothers”, the BJP has persisted with its lame duck policy and submissive approach only for the lust of power, said Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister adding further that the Saffron Party leaders were making evasive, vague and obscure statements only for the sake of public consumption and for ensuring damage control.

He said that while the J&K Assembly had turned into an arena of contested claims and counterclaims, there was a near unanimity amongst the different political parties of the state regarding the imminent threat to the security of the state due to the glorification of subversives and separatists by the BJP-PDP alliance. He said that even as the Govt had made repeated statements in the Parliament that national security is a priority for BJP and not the alliance in J&K, the state unit of BJP and its ministers were talking of strong and stable govt. and vouching for its continuance for a full term of six years notwithstanding the threat to national security posed by some of its constituents.

He reminisced that earlier also in the aftermath of Burhan Wani’s killing Dy CM Nirmal Singh had made a highly apologetic statement saying that the forces would not have killed him had they known about his presence inside the hideout. Likewise, the BJP Ministers had acquiesced in the surrender policy of militants, besides compensation and Jobs policy for stone pelters assigning the charge of criticizing the govt to their subordinates as a measure of face saving and drawing political capital out of the same.

He said that with its Ministers endorsing the PDP’s separatists agenda and lower rung office bearers opposing their own govt, the BJP presented the most intriguing and proverbial spectable of running with the hare and hunting with the hound.

Harsh Dev Singh said that it was not only the lame duck posturing of BJP which had angered the people of Jammu region, but the dichotomy in the statements of its Ministers, MLAs and other Leaders of BJP who were making highly incongruous and utterly irreconcilable statements on the issues of security of state.

He said that the utterly confusing statements emanating from BJP was indicative of its deep rooted frustration and bafflement at the prospect of its loss of power in the event of PDP persisting with its avowed agenda of glorifying the militants.

Flaying the BJP for its highly nauseating approach and outrageous conduct, Mr. Singh said that the Saffron party must realize that people can’t be cajoled by delusive announcements alone. He warned the BJP to desist from blowing hot and cold in the same breath by playing the role of opposition and govt. at the same time.

Reminding the BJP of its ramboesque and jingoistic rhetoric, all its tall slogans of zero tolerance against militancy had evaporated in thin air after assuming power. He said that not only the glorification of secessionists but jobs and ex-gratia to NOKs of stone pelters and appeasement of anti nationals besides other like incidents have exposed the myth of BJP’s bravado and displayed the spineless BJP in its true colours. Warning the BJP to assert in the wake of public anger having risen to its crescendo, Mr. Singh said that any further delay could disfigure its image beyond redemption.