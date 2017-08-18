BJP gets serious on 2019 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Coming up with the blueprint for 350-plus seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah knows fully well how to accomplish this task.

BJP President has assigned a cluster of five Lok Sabha seats each to Union Ministers.

He has also told party leaders that BJP will conduct frequent surveys — once in three or four months — to get a clear picture of the whole situation.

Nadda and Sinha have been given responsibility of West Bengal, while Ravi Shankar Prasad has been assigned Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

On the other side of the coin, Dharmendra Pradhan has been assigned seats in Kerala with Piyush Goyal looking after seats in Tamil Nadu.

“Senior ministers with broad organisation experience have been assigned these roles along with senior party office bearers and some state leaders,” pointed out a source on the condition of anonymity.

Furthermore, party has selected 600 full-time workers who will be deputed to Lok Sabha constituencies until the 2019 elections.