BJP national executive meet to see Modi’s take on economic policies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen countering the critics of the government’s economic policies and talk about the worries over jobs and a slowdown in economic growth during his presence at the BJP’s national executive at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium this evening.

Approximately 2,500 members of the ruling party comprising of 13 Chief Ministers and all its elected lawmakers 1,400 legislators and 280 parliamentarians will be taking part in this meet.

The national executive meet is more than often a closed-door meeting attended by approximately 120 top leaders.

However, this meet is being called an “extended” National Executive as the party wraps up year-long celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of its founder Deendayal Upadhyaya. It is also for the first time that the BJP’s legislators and lawmakers have been invited for the meet.

PM Modi will be a part of the entire day-long event and will likely highlight his government’s pro-poor measures and other policy decisions. The Prime Minister is also expected to take on the opposition, which has blamed last year’s demonetisation and the implementation of the Good and Services Tax (GST) for the economic slowdown.

As per the information given by the sources, PM Modi, will emphasize his government’s achievement in enhancing transparency and restricting black money, and a party resolution on the economy is expected to praise demonetisation move and GST as revolutionary measures taken in national concern and will emphasize that the economy has been doing better under the BJP-led NDA than the previous government.