BJP takes a jibe at Trinamool, targets Mamata

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh today targeted the ruling party and said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata is trying to arrest consolidation of “Hindu votes” in favour of his party.

The comment came subsequent to the Mamata Banerjee’s visit to a temple in Birbhum district. He stated: “If we go to temples, we are branded as communal. But if Trinamool leaders visit temples, they remain secular. The Trinamool Congress is practising soft Hindutva in Bengal to stop the consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of BJP,” he said.

The “so-called secular leaders” realised that the Hindus are uniting under BJP and secular leaders understood they would no longer be able to win elections by appeasement politics, Ghosh said.

Citing Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to temples in Gujarat during the Assembly poll campaign, he said Banerjee was taking lessons from him.