BJP to come up with OBC bill once again in Winter Session

New Delhi: The BJP which has launched a scathing attack to name and shame Congress for stumping the passage of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Bill in the Parliament, and they are going to reintroduce it in the Winter Session without making any sort of modifications.

According to the BJP sources, the OBC bill will be almost the identical with some minor modifications and it is coming up with strategies to rope in enough numbers in the Rajya Sabha for passage.

“We have more numbers in Rajya Sabha now for better floor management. Besides we are working with other parties to pass it successfully in the Upper House. There is no problem of numbers in the Lok Sabha,” pointed out a senior BJP MP adding that the amendments moved by the Congress were constitutionally unsustainable as appointment to the Commission cannot be made caste-based and would be challenged in the Supreme Court.

He further went on to add that before taking it up the BJP will enhance the stakes so high for the Congress that it will not dare to put up a similar kind of resistance to the bill as it did during the Monsoon Session.

The MP added that there is no requirement to add the concept of creamy layer and its recent modification from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh is taken care by time to time notifications in the rules.

At the time of Monsoon Session, the BJP’s attempts to give constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) by inserting a new article 338 B in the Constitution had failed quite miserably when it could not muster required numbers in the house amid the absence of several of its ministers.

In what can be termed as a high voltage drama the government had to watch its important bill fall with many of its key ministers among other MPs not present in the upper house when the 123rd constitutional amendment bill was taken up for voting.