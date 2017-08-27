BL Santosh keep on giving his 100 percent for BJP

BENGALURU: BL Santosh, RSS man, who is interested in becoming Karnataka CM, is going to lead the BJP’s Mangaluru Chalo on September 7.

There is no point arguing that this ambition of Santhosh, stems from instances of hardcore RSS functionaries becoming chief ministers with Narendra Modi in Gujarat in early 2000, and now Yogi Aditya Nath in UP and M L Khattar in Haryana. That despite the fact that BS Yeddyurappa has already been named as CM candidate by the party.

At this point of time, national joint secretary (organization) Santhosh is in charge of south India. He played a prominent part in the backroom operations in the 2008 assembly polls when the BJP came to power. The whole idea of getting volunteers from various professions to take a sabbatical and work for the party, prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is said to be his brainchild.

“An intelligent and meticulous person, he has an eye for detail. Even now in the Mangaluru Chalo rally (to demand Dakshina Kannada district in charge minister B Ramanath Rai’s resignation for ‘failing on law and order front’), Santhosh will be looking into details like fixing mechanics to accompany the rallyists,” a political observer said.

A chemical engineering graduate and a native of Shivamogga, he is ruthless in his thinking on those who are a potential threat to his political ambitions. The BJP asking Santhosh to monitor the rally has come at a time when he was looking for playing a significant part in the run-up to the 2018 assembly polls.

However, the dream of Santhosh dream may not be fulfilled in Karnataka politics, which is caste-driven. “The Lingayats will not vote for a Brahmin CM candidate. Ramakrishna Hegde became the CM as he was publicly supported by former CM S Nijalingappa, a Lingayat and R Gundu Rao was appointed by the Congress high command following the party split,” they pointed out.

“With the BJP pulling all stops to make a comeback to power, the central leadership will be utilizing the skills of all those who can contribute to its objective. Equations will not matter as long as persons can deliver,” sources said, referring to the cold war between Yeddyurappa and Santhosh.