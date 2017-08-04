Blast in Afghan takes life of NATO soldier and two civilians

As many as two civilians got killed today in a suicide bombing in Afghan. Among the three killed there is a NATO-led Resolute Support soldier were killed along with two civilians.

Coalition forces gave information that apart from these killed six have been injured.

The attack happened today when a man detonated his suicide jacket near a police station near Kabul, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition said six persons, including five foreign soldiers and one translator, were wounded, and two civilians also died in the blast. All those injured are in stable condition, it said.