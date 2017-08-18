Blast in Somalia landmine, several injured

As per the information shared by the media, minimum of six people suffered injuries subsequent to a roadside landmine explosion that took place outside a restaurant in Somalia’s Wardhigley district.

The mine went off yesterday evening targeting people who were seated at the front side of a coffee restaurant in Laba Dhagah junction in Wardhigley district.

Police officer Dahir Mohamed confirmed the incident adding that security officers were already conducting investigations.

“I can confirm that six people have been injured. Almost all of them were outside the restaurant. Security forces are already combing the scene for details,” said Mohamed.

A resident said that the explosion went off shortly after he left the restaurant. “I was there with my friends having coffee but I left early. After barely 25 minutes I heard a huge explosion from that direction. Some of my friends were injured.”