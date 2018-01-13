Blind Cricket World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets

Dubai: Defending champions India has managed to outclass Pakistan by seven wickets in their Blind Cricket World Cup match at Ajman Oval C.G. in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan came into the game riding on back-to-back victories over Bangladesh and Nepal but they were no match for the strong Indian side.

Sharp fielding and accurate bowling from India, restricted Pakistan at 282/8 in the stipulated 40 Overs. For Pakistan Md. Jamil (B3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) had partnership of 137 Runs for the third wicket before Skipper Nisar Ali was bowled by Ajay Reddy for 63, Md. Jaimil remained unbeaten on 94.

For India Ajay, Basappa, Suni, Rambir and Deepak took a wicket each. In reply Indian comfortably chased the target in 34.5 overs by losing only three Wickets.

Haryana Boy Deepak Malik (B3) was once again a star performance was unbeaten 79 of 71 Balls. Venkatesh swift 64 of 55 balls, electrifying knock of 47 by Ajay and unbeaten 106 fourth-wicket partnership between Ajay and Deepak helped India to seal the deal.