Bollywood mourns Sridevi’s death

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Sridevi birthday special: Listen to her top 5 songs!

Bollywood actress Sridevi died due to cardiac arrest in Dubai leaving behind family,friends and whole bollywood fraternity mourning.

Sridevi was 54, went to Dubai for a family function few days back. This is been a shocker for fans all over the country.

Her co-stars landed into grief remembering the work done with this beautiful actress in the earlier days.

Actor Dharmendra said” I just can’t believe that she is no more, may god give her family strength.”

