Bollywood mourns Sridevi’s death

Bollywood actress Sridevi died due to cardiac arrest in Dubai leaving behind family,friends and whole bollywood fraternity mourning.

Sridevi was 54, went to Dubai for a family function few days back. This is been a shocker for fans all over the country.

Her co-stars landed into grief remembering the work done with this beautiful actress in the earlier days.

Actor Dharmendra said” I just can’t believe that she is no more, may god give her family strength.”

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying… — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018