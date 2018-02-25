Bollywood mourns Sridevi’s death

Bollywood actress Sridevi died due to cardiac arrest in Dubai leaving behind family,friends and whole bollywood fraternity mourning.
Sridevi was 54, went to Dubai for a family function few days back. This is been a shocker for fans all over the country.
Her co-stars landed into grief remembering the work done with this beautiful actress in the earlier days.
Actor Dharmendra said” I just can’t believe that she is no more, may god give her family strength.”
I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…
— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018
I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling … Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 24, 2018