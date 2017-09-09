Bollywood, sports fraternity wish Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday

Superstar Akshay Kumar turned 50 today and the occasion of his 50th birthday he is getting wishes from all round the corners as Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Bedi, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Suniel Shetty.
Not only B’town but also legends of the sports fraternity wishes Akshay on his special day. Sachin Tendulkar is one of such name who took to the micro blogging site to wish Akshay.
Read:- Athiya Shetty to give New York Fashion Week a miss!
To one of the finest actors and a great human being, wishing a very happy birthday to @akshaykumar! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 9, 2017
Read:- Kumar Sanu prefers to sing for regional films!
Happy bday to the coolest , funniest ,most hardworking , jolly-est @akshaykumar sir… hope ur having a blast today .. loads of love 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ivmfBtSJyU
— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 9, 2017
Read:- STAR BHARAT to showcase unique show – ‘Nimki Mukhiya’
Happy Birthday,@akshaykumar Paaji.
At 50, you're pure #Gold,more power to you.#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/7S3FM1e1AB
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 9, 2017
Read:- Watch the teaser of new song ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ from ‘Judwaa 2’!
Happy Birthday!!! Thank you for investing in such wonderful films. You are gold! @akshaykumar https://t.co/aJvrS8IuUt
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 8, 2017
Happy Birthday @akshaykumar .
Have a wonderful day and life ahead. pic.twitter.com/v4PdjkPlYi
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 9, 2017
Read:- I love acting, it’s my passion: Hrithik
Sundi – that's a smashing half century-you will put teenagers to shame. May god bless you with more GOLD @ the BO #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/d7imJRNzUk
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017