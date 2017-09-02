Bollywood wishes Eid Mubarak to all

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor today gave their greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and wished everyone love, joy, prosperity and peace.
T 2535 – Eid al Adha mubarak .. !! عید الہبہ مبارک pic.twitter.com/dtQCsK1tJ2
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017
Eid mubarak everybody. May Peace Joy Prosperity come everybody's way.
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 2, 2017
आप सबको ईद मुबारक।:) #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/LfLII2Fazn
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 2, 2017
Wherever you are in the world, & however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy & peaceful #EidAlAdha! pic.twitter.com/9G7KH9awND
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2017
#EidMubarak to all Muslims around the world and may the blessings of Allah be with you today, tomorrow and always pic.twitter.com/AdhN7Hpy5t
— Ekta Kapoor (@EktuEkta) September 2, 2017