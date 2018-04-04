Bollywood’s music industry is unpredictable: Pawni Pandey

Singer Pawni Pandey, who has recorded the song "Bewafa beauty" for Abhinay Deo's "Blackmail", says Bollywood's music industry is unpredictable. "Who had thought that we will get a singing star like Arijit Singh five years back? Nothing is predictable in this industry. But I intend to do better and better and become one of the finest artistes of our country. "I've always wanted to be known as a versatile singer and I feel blessed to have varied songs in my…

Singer Pawni Pandey, who has recorded the song “Bewafa beauty” for Abhinay Deo’s “Blackmail”, says Bollywood’s music industry is unpredictable.

“Who had thought that we will get a singing star like Arijit Singh five years back? Nothing is predictable in this industry. But I intend to do better and better and become one of the finest artistes of our country.

“I’ve always wanted to be known as a versatile singer and I feel blessed to have varied songs in my kitty,” Pandey told IANS.

The singer, who has tracks like “Laila main laila”, “Sharm laaj”, “Sahiba” and “”Sweety Tera Drama” to her credit, wants to work with musicians like A.R Rahman, Pritam and Ajay-Atul.

She said her life changed after her stint as a contestant in “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs”.

“As a child, you get so much of love and attention that it definitely moves you. I was a school kid who had to complete her studies and focus on training. But I’m thankful to my parents that they always kept me grounded and motivated me to do better and better,” she said.

“They always treated me the same which did not change me as a person at all,” she added.