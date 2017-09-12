Boy thrashed for speaking English!

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police, an unusual incident took place where 22-year-old man was supposedly beaten by five men for speaking in fluent English with his friend.

The incident happened when the man was dropping off his friend at a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi and there he was assaulted by a group of men. Till now there has been three arrests made in this regard.

According to the police, Varun Gulati, a resident of Noida, had come to the five-star hotel in Connaught Place to drop off his friend Aman in his friend Daksh’s car in the early hours on Saturday.

“While Gulati was walking back to the hotel after seeing off Daksh, a group of five men, who were an inebriated condition, rounded him up. They asked him why he was speaking in English. Both the sides got into an argument and the men assaulted Gulati,” police said.

The assailants fled the spot in a vehicle but the victim managed to note down the number of the vehicle. On the basis of the number plate, three of the accused were identified and arrested, police said, adding a hunt is on to trace the rest.