Brands banking on Sushant Singh Rajput!

Sushant Singh Rajput who recently marked his entry into the Super Boxing League as the co-owner of the Delhi Gladiators, is all geared to dive head first into a choc-o-bloc schedule that involves not just his Super Boxing League commitments but also work on his films.

Sushant is also quite a hit in the brand world with a list of impressive brand associations. The actor has been popularly signed by brands that ride on the perception of resilience, hardwork and steady growth , things that Sushant has always stood for.

While the actor is the brand ambassador for Nissan, Titan Sonata, Close Up, Kingfisher, Garnier, Syska, Current, Flying Machine, One Plus and Ranjit Rocky, he was recently announced as the face of Ziox Mobiles earlier this month.

Says a market source, “ Sushant epitomizes living the great Indian dream and through the course of his career has always stood for passion, perseverance and drive , which have been qualities associated with him as an actor and performer. Brands are happy to associate with him because of his strong connect with the Gen-X audience and also because he is associated with both substance and style. Some of the biggest brands in the country continue to bank on Sushant Singh Rajput who has a lot going for him at this juncture in his career ”.