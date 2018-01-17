Brazil legend Ronaldinho bids adieu to football

The Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has taken a decision to retire from football and his fans will not be able to see his brilliant play in future.

Ronaldinho also won the Champions League and Ballon d’Or in a glittering career has not played for a professional team since leaving Fluminense in 2015. Last July, Ronaldinho said on the sidelines of a friendly in Chechnya that was he was “too old” to return to action.

Roberto Assis confirmed the news of his brother’s decision in a column for the Brazilian media outlet O Globo and revealed plans for farewell tribute events after the 2018 World Cup – three years after Ronaldinho’s last club game.

“He has stopped, it is ended,” Assis said. “Let’s do something pretty big and nice after the Russia World Cup, probably in August. We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well.”

His performances alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo at the 2002 World Cup drew interest from Europe’s elite clubs, and he joined Barcelona in 2003. His five-year spell at the Camp Nou was the pinnacle of his club career, where he won two league titles, the 2005 Ballon d’Or and the 2006 Champions League. Golden Goal: Ronaldinho for Barcelona v Chelsea (2005).