Brazil: Seven dead in clashes with police

Brazil: According to the information given by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State, in an incident that took place yesterday in Rio de Janeiro killed seven people in clashes between police and suspected drug traffickers, where the military was put in charge of security more than a month ago. As per the statement of the police, the incident occurred in the Rocinha favela, which is located near the affluent neighborhoods of Leblon and Ipanema that are popular with…

Brazil: According to the information given by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro State, in an incident that took place yesterday in Rio de Janeiro killed seven people in clashes between police and suspected drug traffickers, where the military was put in charge of security more than a month ago.

As per the statement of the police, the incident occurred in the Rocinha favela, which is located near the affluent neighborhoods of Leblon and Ipanema that are popular with tourists, and erupted when a group of officers patrolling the area came under attack by suspected drug traffickers.

The incident comes amid a security crackdown in Rio de Janeiro state, where since mid-February Brazil’s armed forces have been coordinating the actions of the police.

Since Brazilian President Michel Temer gave the military control of public security, the armed forces have carried out various operations in the favelas but have not directly clashed with suspected criminals.