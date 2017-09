It was not a good day for the Indian tennis players at the Davis cup as Indian tennis team doubles pair Rohan Bopanna and Purva Raja got defeated through the hands of Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil permitting Canada take 2-1 lead in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie.

Bopanna-Raja lost 5-7 5-7 7-5 3-6 to seasoned campaigners Nestor and Pospisil in two hours and 52 minutes on Saturday allowing the hosts to take advantage in the play-off.