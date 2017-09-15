BREAKING: Explosion in London on a packed commuter train, several injured

LONDON: According to the information given by the police, explosion took place on a packed rush-hour commuter train at a London underground station.

Armed police rushed to an incident spot after they got the information about the happening.

Emergency services said they had been called to reports of an incident on a train at Parsons Green station in West London at 8.20 a.m. but had no further details of what had happened.

The Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede. There have been reports of facial burning from the explosion that took place.